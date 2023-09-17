Infrastructure developed across 4 government schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Titans Round Table Charitable Trust, in association with Hyderabad-based VST Industries, inaugurated new school buildings, newly constructed and renovated classrooms, toilet blocks, and other spruced-up facilities in the city outskirts at Toopran and Brahmanpally in Medak District on Sunday.

The newly created facilities include three classroom blocks at Tupran ZPHS Boys High School, a toilet block at Tupran ZPHS Girls High School, ZPHS Brahmanpally School block, and MPPS Brahmanpally School block. The toilet blocks were also inaugurated at three schools.

On the whole, 10 classrooms and three toilet blocks were inaugurated across four schools and 60 dual school benches too were organised. All these facilities were created at a cost of Rs 2 crore by Hyderabad Titans Round Table Charitable Trust with financial assistance from VST Industries.

The facilities were inaugurated by Aditya Deb Gooptu, MD of VST Industries Ltd, accompanied by Anish Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, and Amit Arora Chief Human Resources Officer, a press release said.