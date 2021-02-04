First Indo-Polish film ‘No Means No’ is all about teenage love story

The Indo-Polish thriller by Vikash Verma has been shot in exotic locations of Poland

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Mumbai: The first Indo-Polish film No Means No (Nie means Nie in Polish) is a teenage love story directed by Vikash Verma, produced by G7 Films Poland and has been majorly shot in the exotic locales of Poland.

It will seek to boost tourism and reinforce culture connection between India and Poland. Indian audiences will be able to appreciate the hitherto unseen beauty of Zywiecczyzna region, Bielsko-Biala, Szczyrk and Zwardon since the film No Means No has been extensively shot in Poland.

Poland is expecting that the film will give a boost to tourism after the lull in 2020 due to Covid-19 and thousands of Indians will visit Poland’s snow-clad beauty where the film’s stunning skiing sequences were shot.

Bielsko Biala, also affectionately known as Little Vienna, is a stunning little town tucked away in southern Poland. Hidden from the rest of the world for a better part of the last century, this quaint little scenic abode would finally get the fame it deserves after acclaimed Indian filmmaker Vikash Verma decided to base a large amount of his next epic here.

The city of Bielsko Biala, with its contrasting images of both Victorian architecture and amazing natural beauty, turned out to be the perfect spot for Vikash Verma to complete his romantic-action epic.

No Means No is a rare film to be shot simultaneously in three languages: English, Hindi and Polish. Several Indian and international superstars such as Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan and Steven Seagal have congratulated Vikash Verma on this project.

No Means No, set to release in 2021, revolves around the story of an Indian man (played by debutant Dhruv Verma) who visits Poland to participate in a ski championship and falls in love with a Polish girl. Debutant action hero Dhruv Verma was trained in action sequences by Sanjay Dutt and Hollywood action star Steven Seagal.

“My upcoming action-thriller is an ode to strong female characters and women’s empowerment in terms of everyone having to respect a women’s No, which means No,” said Vikash Verma, Director.

The film stars an ensemble of Indian and Polish actors such as: Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, Deep Raj Rana, Milind Joshi, Kat Kristian, Nazia Hussain (niece of actor Sanjay Dutt), Anna Ador, Jersey Handzlik, and Anna Guzik, Natalia Bak, Slywia Czech and Pawel Czech amongst others.