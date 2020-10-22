First look of Mahalakshmi BA garners good response

Harsh Praveen rendered the music while Prabhakar Dhandu has penned the lyrics.

The first look poster of upcoming love drama titled Mahalakshmi BA is garnering good response from audiences. The makers have released the lyrical video Ippudippude ahead of Dasara on October 25.

Starring Ramya Chinni in the lead role, the movie is being directed by Rajesh Kumar. The movie is based on true events that happened in the life of a girl. The shooting has been filmed in Hyderabad. Harsh Praveen rendered the music while Prabhakar Dhandu has penned the lyrics.

