First look of ‘Mega Power’ unveiled by Meher Ramesh, director Bobby

To celebrate Charan’s special day, directors Meher Ramesh and KS Ravindra (Bobby) released the first look of the film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: As part of Ram Charan’s birthday celebrations, the highly-anticipated first look of ‘Mega Power’ was unveiled under the banner of Satya Arts. The movie, which marks production no.1 for Gedela Ravichandra, features Sri Kalyan and Shashi in lead roles, with Adabala Nagababu, Sai Nirmala, Illa Abhishek and Satyamurthy as producers.

To celebrate Charan’s special day, directors Meher Ramesh and KS Ravindra (Bobby) released the first look of the film. “We are thrilled to unveil the first look of our film on this momentous occasion,” the filmmakers shared.

“Our movie is an action-packed entertainer with a heartfelt mother sentiment that is sure to leave audiences captivated. We are deeply grateful for the support of the mega family heroes and the unwavering dedication of our team, who have been working tirelessly on the project since the auspicious Ugadi day,” the duo shared.