Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar enters post-production

Bhola Shankar was announced to be released on August 11 by the makers of the film, AK Entertainments. Since the release date is getting a bit closer with only a few months left, the film is being pushed into the post-production phase today.

04:13 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi is totally energetic in filming Bhola Shankar after getting massive success with Waltair Veerayya last year. This is the first time Chiranjeevi has joined hands with Meher Ramesh, and it’s Meher’s comeback to the direction seat after ages. Bhola Shankar is the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster action drama Vedhalam.

The makers of Bhola Shankar made the announcement today by posting the pictures on social media. They conducted a pooja before starting the dubbing for the film. Currently, the other artists in the film will do dubbing this month. The main actors, Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh, will start their dubbing in the next month.

Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as brother and sister in the film. Tamannaah played the female lead alongside Chiranjeevi. Mahathi Swara Sagar composed the music for the film. Dudley is the cinematographer, and Marthand K. Venkatesh is the editor.

So far, the makers of Bhola Shankar have only released a motion poster and other festival posters for the film. The film’s last production schedule was completed on a huge set near Shamshabad in Hyderabad.