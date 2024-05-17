First look of upcoming film ‘Lorry Chapter-1’ unveiled

Sreekanth Reddy Asam has penned its story, and also composed the music for the film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 04:17 PM

Hyderabad: ‘Lorry Chapter-1’ is the title of Sreekanth Reddy Asam’s next movie. The young talent has penned its story, and also composed the music for the film. Besides directing the movie, he is also its stunt master. Produced under King Maker Pictures, the film’s first look was unveiled on Thursday.

Sreekanth Reddy entered the Telugu film industry after completing a direction course at Loyola College, Chennai. He worked in various departments to get a grip on the crafts. After earning fame and fandom with his innovative videos on YouTube, he is now making his debut on the silver screen with the movie ‘Lorry Chapter-1’, which has Chandra Shikha playing the heroine and Rakhi Singh playing another lead role.

Releasing the first look, Sreekanth Reddy Asam said, “I started my career as a YouTuber after doing a course in direction. My videos on YouTube have garnered a large number of views, affording me popularity. Also, I worked in various departments on many movies. With ‘Lorry Chapter-1’, I am coming before you with an action entertainer. I am planning to release it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali simultaneously.”

The first copy of the movie, which has cinematography by Tadipatri Nagarjuna, is ready. The film’s release date will be made official soon.