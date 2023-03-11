First single update from Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘Meter’; is it ‘Chammak Chammak Pori’?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: Kiran Abbavaram’s Meter is the actor’s next commercial flick in Telugu. After getting blockbuster success with Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha under Geetha Arts production, Kiran Abbavaram joined hands with another big production company in Tollywood, Mythri Movie Makers.

We have already witnessed the teaser for Meter just a few days ago. The makers are immediately coming out with the first song from the film. With the release date just three weeks away, the makers of Meter decided to give back-to-back updates and promotional material to the audiences.

The first single from Kiran Abbavaram‘s Meter is going to be announced tomorrow, dated March 12, at 10:08 AM. The makers have already hinted in the first song from the album Meter that it is going to be a mass one. Kiran Abbavaram has already mentioned this song at the teaser launch event.

As per Kiran Abbavaram’s words, the first single from Meter could probably be “Chammak Chammak Pori,” a huge set song.

Meter is written and directed by Ramesh Kaduri. The music for Meter is composed by Sai Kartheek. Meter is going to be released on April 7, in competition with Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura at the box office.