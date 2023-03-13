Fisherman drowns in irrigation tank in Nalgonda

A fisherman, Ganta Srinivas, drowned in an irrigation tank at G Yedavelly of Kanagal mandal in Nalgonda district

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:15 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Nalgonda: A fisherman, Ganta Srinivas (40), drowned in an irrigation tank at G Yedavelly of Kanagal mandal in the district on Monday.

Srinivas had gone into the tank at the village on a thermocol boat for fishing. He fell into the water from the boat when the fishing net accidentally got entangled around his legs.

Other fishermen saw this and tried to save him, but without success. The Kanagal police reached the spot and retrieved the body.