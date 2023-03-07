Mother, daughter die in a road accident in Nalgonda

A mother and 18-year-old daughter from Andhra Pradesh were killed in a road accident in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Nalgonda: A woman and her daughter died on the spot in a road accident at Kondaprole of Dameracherla mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The victims were K Adilakshmi (38) and her daughter Prashanthi (18) from Chilakaluripet in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the accident took place when an overspeeding lorry hit the motorcycle on which the victims were travelling from behind. Adilakshmi’s husband, who was driving the bike, was also injured. The family was on its way to Chilakaluripet from Hyderabad.

The bodies were shifted to the Miryalaguda area hospital for autopsy. Dameracherla police have registered a case.