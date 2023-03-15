Five booked for assaulting elderly couple in Mancherial

Five persons were booked for allegedly assaulting an elderly couple and their son at Mallidi village in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Five persons were booked for allegedly assaulting an elderly couple and their son at Mallidi village in Mancherial

Mancherial: Five persons were booked for allegedly assaulting an elderly couple and their son at Mallidi village in Bheemini mandal on Wednesday.

Bheemini Sub-Inspector Venkatesh said the accused persons were Akula Rajesh, Akula Sattaiah, Bakkaiah, and Venkatesh, all of the same family from Dubbagudem village. They allegedly attacked septuagenarian Pattipaka Pentaiah, his wife Pushpa and their son Ashok with sticks and crowbars, accusing them of practising black magic and holding them responsible for the illness of their relative. The couple and son were shifted to a hospital in Bellampalli, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Ashok lodged a complaint with police, following which a case was registered, Investigation is on.