Friday, Oct 27, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:17 PM, Wed - 25 October 23
Five Eyes Alliance vs China Global Threat | China’s Threat To Top Nations’ Government Secrets

The intelligence leaders of the “Five Eyes” countries have collectively accused China of posing a significant threat to global security. The “Five Eyes” alliance, which consists of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, is a long-standing security partnership that focuses on intelligence sharing and monitoring threats worldwide.

