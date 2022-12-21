Five memorable songs that trended on Instagram this year

Here’s a roundabout of five audios that ruled the reels this past year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: Ask any youngster on social media what their go-to activity is to pass time randomly and they are sure to mention scrolling through Instagram Reels.

Ever since the feature went live on the platform in 2019, all the influencers who had spent time making tik-tok videos flocked to reels and made it a hit in no time. The feature, which had mixed reactions initially, soon became an important tool for the users to extend their reach on the platform.

Reels are basically short videos that people put up on Instagram and there is a certain culture of trends where people either perform specific dance steps to a trending song or use a popular audio track.

Here’s a roundabout of five audios that ruled the reels this past year.

Dekha Ek Khwaab X O Meri Laila

A trend within trends this year is mixing two different songs. It can either be an old song remixed with new song or a desi song with an English song.

Of all such audios, ‘Dekha Ek Khwaab’, a retro song from the movie ‘Silsila’ sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, was remixed with a relatively new song ‘O Meri Laila’ in the voice of Atif Aslam.

The audio gained prominence and was used by Instagrammers not just for videos of them, but also for travel vlogs, fandom videos, and others.

Jiggle Jiggle

This audio is a bit taken from the song ‘Jiggle Jiggle’, its first two verses to be precise. Owing to its understandable lyrics and easy steps, the platform saw scores of users, not just influencers, grooving to these beats.

Ranu Ranu Antune Chinado

While ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Naatu Naatu’ seem to be the most loved Telugu songs this year, most influencers hopped on to the remix version of this old song.

The song initially came out in 2002 as a hit track from the movie ‘Jayam’ starring actor Nithin. However, its DJ Mix version came out recently as a song in the movie ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’. The audio was also seen used by African kids who are famous on the platform.

Kesariya

Though this song from the movie ‘Brahmastra’ was party to criticism over its “love storiya” lyric, it was one of the most used audios for reels.

People made all kinds of reels with the audio. 3.2 million reels were made using the audio, apart from the lofi, instrumental, and other versions.

Kala Chashma

This song is from the movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ released in the year 2016. Then why is it trending in 2022, you may wonder! The reason behind this song blowing up again is credited to a Norwegian dance crew called The Quick Style.

The crew performed this song at a friend’s wedding, a video of which went viral on social media. Users made reels mimicking the distinct step of a person falling on the floor, which turned into twerking.