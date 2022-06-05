Five people killed in different road accidents in erstwhile Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Representational image

Jangaon/Mulugu: Five people died and three others sustained injuries in two different road accidents on the national highway- 163 in erstwhile Warangal district on Sunday. While three people died when a car overturned and hit the divider near a dargah at the Govardhanagiri village under Raghunathpally police station limits in Jangaon district, two people died at Eturnagaram mandal centre in Mulugu district.

According to the police, the family members of one Shoukath Hussain (59) of Warangal were on their way to Hyderabad to attend a marriage ceremony in a car (Tavera) when the accident took place at Govardhanagiri. “As the front trye of the vehicle burst, the car overturned and dashed the divider. Due to the impact of the speed, all the occupants of the vehicle were strewn away on the road and the road margins. Three of them died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries. There were a total of eight people in the car when the accident happened,” the police said. The car pulled itself for at least 70 metres away from the spot where it had first overturned. The deceased were Shoukath Hussain (59), Farzan Begum (50) and Afreen Begum (40). While the bodies were shifted to Jangaon government hospital, the injured were also admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed as a car in which they were travelling was hit in the rear side by a lorry at Eturnagaram on Sunday. The deceased were Valla Krishnaiah (45) of Jakaram village of Mulugu mandal, and his relative Shiva (17) of Warangal. They were returning from a village in Chhattisgarh State after finishing a work related to the collection of the beedi leaves when the accident took place. One another was injured in the accident, and he was admitted to a hospital.