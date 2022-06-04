Five spicy ice breakers for foodies that hit different

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:50 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: For those of us who live to eat, and not the other way around, food is our “whole” life. Even when it comes to our relationships, foodies need someone who is always on the lookout for the best Korean fried chicken or the next best green cafe in town.

Who wouldn’t want to dance around the kitchen baking cookies with their partner or stay in and channellise their inner ‘masterchef’ (even if the best thing you can make is Maggi). Whether you’re an old-school romantic or a modern love enthusiast, food is definitely a love language.

‘Foodies’ is also one of the top 10 interests on Tinder India, and to help you shoot your shot, we list down 5 sweet ‘n’ spicy one-liners that will melt the ice between you and your match. So, bring your food wishlist to life and head over to Tinder Explore to find the pineapple to your pizza on ‘Foodies’, ‘Brunch’ or ‘Let’s get coffee’ (if that’s your thing):

Khaana aur gaana, mushkil se mushkil baat ko aasaani se kehne ka zariya hai

Ranveer Brar gave an OG statement with this one, food and music can make even the toughest things to say as easy as cake (or is it as easy as nihaari?) So, be inspired by this definitely spicy one-liner and ask your crush out to a musical dinner date. If Ranveer Brar can do it, so can you queen.

Acha khaana banane ke liye sirf ek cheez chahiye – pyaar

If you are a cook, or even a baker, then this line is made for you. In addition to showing off your skills through dinner table spreads on your profile, set this one-liner as your bio and let the love wafting from your food lead you to your perfect match.

Main tumhaare liye lassan chhodne ke liye taiyaar hu

Now this is a biggie. To let go of garlic – an essential ingredient in most cuisines – for ‘love’. Does it even happen? On the bright side, at least you will never have to worry about having garlic breath!

I’ll get you Jaadu waala Dimsums when you’re sick

Momo lovers, this is your jam. Bring out the magic of the ‘Jaadu waala Dimsums’ (maybe take inspiration from the show and create your own song) and let it lead you to that match who always asks for extra momo waali chutney.

Cutting chai se zyaada intellectual baat koi ho hi nahi sakti

How could we finish this off without paying at least one homage to India’s all-time love: chai. A cup of chai is the perfect excuse to start a conversation, and like Arshad Warsi said, ‘cutting chai ki baat hi kuch aur hai’, it always leaves you wanting more. So, set this line as your bio, and find your kinda chai-bae.

Instead of going to the kitchen to grab another snack, get your snack self onto Tinder Explore and fulfil your #foodiegoals this summer. Maybe after your meal, take a leaf out of Masaba’s book and go on long walks with your match in a park and see where things go!

