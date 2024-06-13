Foodies cautious as eateries exposed

This shift has coincided with an unprecedented boom in the number of restaurants, cafes, and food joints across the city. While variety and convenience have expanded, so have concerns about food safety and hygiene.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 13 June 2024, 11:40 PM

Hyderabad: With the city witnessing a surge in eateries offering everything from chaat to momos and from Far East Asian to Continental cuisine, a crucial question arises: Is the food Hyderabadis are consuming safe? These days, Hyderabadis are eating out more frequently than ever before.

This shift has coincided with an unprecedented boom in the number of restaurants, cafes, and food joints across the city. While variety and convenience have expanded, so have concerns about food safety and hygiene.

Violations galore

In a series of shocking discoveries, the food safety authorities uncovered severe hygiene violations across many eateries. Results of the inspections are alarming with even top-tier restaurants, known for their iconic biryani and other beloved dishes, found using expired or stale ingredients. The conditions under which these meals were prepared were found to be far from sanitary.

While these raids have taken consumers by shock, many establishments are now taking action to improve their hygiene and ensure safety for their patrons.

These raids appear to have impacted the consumer behaviour who are now distrustful of restaurant kitchens. Regular patrons, particularly those who enjoy exploring new cafes, are now much more cautious