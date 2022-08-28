Unlimited options for foodies in Hyderabad

Published Date - 10:57 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

(From theme based restaurants to unique concepts, Hyderabad has eateries that cater to the tastes of one and all.) If there’s one thing that Hyderabadis enjoy doing, it is eating out. And to cater to the wide range of foodies in the city, restaurants have really upped their game in the past few years.

From theme-based restaurants like Platform 65 The Train Restaurant and Gismat Arabic Jail Theme Restaurant to pucca Telugu-style restaurants like AnTeRa, Vivaha Bhojanambu, Rayalaseema Ruchulu, and Bakasura to upbeat cafes like The Coffee Cup, Autumn Leaf Café, and Ironhill Café, there’s just no limit of options for Hyderabadis.

The city has also witnessed new and unique concepts like the retail restaurant called Voila and the waterfall restaurant named Tranquil Bistro in recent times.

While on one hand, there are Hyderabadis who enjoy going to food festivals and breakfast buffets hosted on a regular basis by 5-star hotels, there’s also no dearth of customers at pubs as Hyderabad literally turns into a party zone every weekend. Then there is a special section of people who explore the street food options at DLF and across the city.

Barbeque hotspot

If you are looking to dig into yummy tandoori starters with a delicious spread of main course and lip-smacking desserts, then the City of Pearls has a variety of options like Barbeque Nation, Barbeque Spice, Absolute Barbecues, Barbeque Pride, and Sahib’s Barbeque.

Theme-based restaurants

A simple rule that eateries in Hyderabad follow is coming up with new themes. If Platform 65 delivers food via toy trains, then Gismat Mandi converted its dining area into jail with servers wearing police costumes. La Vie En Rose café in Sainikpuri introduced the French concept in Hyderabad and there is also a Robo Kitchen where you will be served by robots.

Café culture



Hyderabad has also become a coffee hub. From F3 cafe & bistro, Groove 9, E’woke, The Coffee Cup, and Flamingo Cafe Le Estamine in Sainikpuri to Humming Bird Café, Roastery Coffee House, Autumn Leaf Café, Ironhill Café, and The Hole In The Wall Café in Hyderabad, there are literally so many adorable places youngsters are spotted chilling at. Café Niloufer in Jubilee Hills is also a popular tea/coffee spot.

Unique concepts

You can chat with a macaw at Coco Café in A S Rao Nagar, shop everything you touch at Voila in Jubilee Hills and enjoy dining by a waterfall in Tranquil Bistro. And how can we forget mentioning Dialogue In The Dark where you are completely in the dark and you have to literally guess the food you are eating?

Pucca local experience

If you are in the mood to relish authentic Telangana, Andhra, and Rayalaseema cuisine, then your options are aplenty with restaurants like Anna Native, Kritunga, Bakasura, Vivaha Bhojanambu, AnTeRa, Rayalaseema Ruchulu, Subbayya Gari Hotel and Bhojanam whipping up traditional delicacies.