This snack centre in Mancherial is a popular adda for cut-mirchi bajji

Foodies of the town are now thronging an eatery which is selling the tasty snack at dusk.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 28 January 2024, 04:35 PM

Mancherial: Fluffy, spicy, high-calorie mirchi bajjis are everyone’s evening snack in all seasons including summer. It is a must-to include appetizer on menus of social functions. Foodies of the town are now thronging an eatery which is selling the tasty snack at dusk.

Various snacks such as Alu Samosa, Bonda and mirchi bajji available at Sawariya Cut Mirchi centre, a roadside popular snack hotel near Archana Tex Chowrasta in the town, are sold like hot cakes on any day in the evening. The credit partly goes to the special chutney served along with the snack. Fine quality ingredients namely red gram flour and cooking oil enhance the deliciousness of the recipe.

“The centre, known for selling the three types of snacks, registers sales somewhere between Rs.3,000 and Rs.5,000 per day. Foodies from not only Mancherial town, but neighbouring Naspur, Hajipur, Ramakrishnapur and Mandamarri town who visit the district centre for various needs love to have the snacks,” Siwal Hariprakash, proprietor of the eatery told ‘Telangana Today.’

Hariprakash, a Marwari Brahmin from Mancherial town recalled that he was once operating a pani puri stall 15 years back, but ventured into this food business in 2017 considering demand for the snacks in the town. He shared that he learned the mastery of preparing the recipe from his friend Venkateshwar Rao from Andhra Pradesh, who also runs a snack centre in Gandhi Park in the town.

Notably, Hariprakash involves his family members in cooking Alu Samosa and Bonda. He employed two workers in preparing and selling cut-mirchi bajji. The snack is sliced into two portions. Chopped onions are inserted in the middle of the bajji, while chutney made of groundnuts is served along with the snack. Foodies patiently wait to grab a plate of the snacks.

The 57-year-old said one of his two sons, Rahul, had set up a similar snack centre near the famous Sai Baba temple in Dilsukhnagar of Hyderabad, drawing inspiration from his success in cut-mirchi business.