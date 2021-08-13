Five Telangana cops bag medals

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Five police officers from Telangana were among the 152 officers, who got the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in investigation for the year 2021.

The officers include Deputy Superintendent of Police A Madhusudhan and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACsP) Nayini Bhujanga Rao, N Shyam Prasad Rao and G Shyan Sunder, and Sub-Inspector of Police Nenavath Nagesh.

The medal was constituted in 2018 with an objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise excellence in probing the case by the investigating officers.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar appreciated Sub-Inspector Nagesh, who is presently working in Kanchanbagh police station, for winning the medal and bringing good name to Hyderabad police.