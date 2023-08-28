Five year jail term for abetting suicide of medico in Puducherry

According to a bureau press release the CBI court sentenced S Pradeep of Thirukannur in Puducherry to five year jail term along with a fine of Rs 5000.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: The CBI Trial Court in Puducherry has on Monday convicted a person and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment holding him responsible for suicide of an MBBS student more than a decade ago.

The CBI had registered a case on the orders of the Madras High Court of Madras in 2015 and took over the case registered in Thirubuvanai Police Station in 2012 following the suicide of Priyadarshini.

Her father who moved the court seeking CBI probe alleged that Priyadarshini, a 4th year student of MBBS was staying in the hostel. It was further alleged that she fell in love with Pradeep of Thirukannur.

Later, Pradeep had begun to avoid her leading to differences between them. It was also alleged that Pradeep had sent an SMS to Priyadarshini casting aspersions on her character, which proved to be the breaking point and led to she ending her life by hanging on May 16, 2012.

The evidence of SMS was also recovered by forensic scientists from her mobile, the press release added.