Khammam NGO ‘Action for Integrated Development’ welcomes SC’s decision

The Just Rights for Children alliance challenged the Madras High Court order given on January 11, 2024 quashing an FIR and criminal proceedings against a 29 year old man of Chennai.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 05:39 PM

Khammam: A Khammam-based NGO Action for Integrated Development (AID) welcomed the recent Supreme Court decision to review the Madras High Court ruling that downloading and viewing child pornography was not an offence.

The AID is a partner of the Just Rights for Children Alliance, a coalition formed by five NGOs with over 120 NGOs as partners working throughout India against child sexual exploitation, child trafficking and child marriage.

The AID director PSS Hari Prasad in a statement here on Thursday said the urgency shown by the Supreme Court in the case was a remarkable step in the fight to combat the online sexual abuse of our children.

Notably, there has been a glaring increase in child pornography cases in the country, rising from 44 cases in 2018 to 1171 cases in 2022, as per the data by the National Crime Records Bureau. There was an urgent need to curb this menace, he said.

Prasad noted that the case shows that a crime of child pornography being done in the privacy of one’s home was being watched and monitored across the globe by the police in the district, state, Delhi and the United States of America as well.