SpiceJet to discontinue flights from Hyderabad to Puducherry

Hyderabad: Effective March 30, SpiceJet, the sole operator on the Puducherry-Bengaluru-Hyderabad route, is expected to cease operations at Puducherry Airport. The airline, which currently provides services to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, has indicated that flight bookings beyond March 30 are unavailable.

Earlier, SpiceJet temporarily suspended services at Puducherry Airport citing “operational difficulties.” However, the airline resumed operations after a gap of a few months.

Currently, SpiceJet holds a significant position as the sole operator in the Puducherry-Bengaluru-Hyderabad circuit. However, the upcoming discontinuation of services raises concerns for passengers and the aviation industry in the region.