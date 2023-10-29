Flag March conducted in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Flag March in Hyderabad ahead of Assembly Elections.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police along with the Central Armed Forces Personnel conducted flag march in different areas of the city on Sunday.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Shandilya said the flag march was held to instill a sense of safety and confidence building among the general public in view of the forthcoming assembly elections in the State.

The Hyderabad CP said that the city police aims to give the public the message that ‘we are with you’. He said the people should not believe in any kind of rumours and inform the police about any illegal malpractices related to the elections.

Sandeep Shandilya, also asked the people to inform to the police about any illegal activities of rowdy elements.

