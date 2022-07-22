Flames emanate from coal layers of OCP-5 in Peddapalli

Published Date - 04:31 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Peddapalli: Coal authorities went into a tizzy on Friday morning after flames leapt from the coal layers in the newly started open cast project-5, Singareni coal mine in Ramagundam region of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Singareni officials said, coal stocks caught on fire following gas being leaked from the layers of coal stocks. Alert management is now trying to extinguish the flames by dumping soil.

Earlier, two underground coal mines GDK-5 and 5 (A) were operated on the spot. The management has recently converted them into opencast project-5 by closing undergoing mines.