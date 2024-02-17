| Flex Your Muscles Telangana Classic Bodybuilding 2024 Competition To Start From Feb 19

Flex your muscles: Telangana Classic Bodybuilding 2024 competition to start from Feb 19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 06:53 PM



Hyderabad: Great news for professional bodybuilders in Telangana! The countdown has begun for the Telangana Classic Bodybuilding 2024 competition, scheduled to take place on February 19 at the Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

The title winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, with the total cash prize pool amounting to Rs 3,00,000.

Former Mister India title winner, Ravi Kumar, is organizing the event.

Interested candidates can register for the competition starting February 18 by paying a fee of Rs 3,000 between 2 pm to 5 pm.

Bodybuilding enthusiasts can register in person at the stadium. For further details, please contact 9908197123.

The event will feature competitions in three categories:

Bodybuilding category: 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 85 kg, 90 kg, 95 kg, and 100 kg.

Classic body building:

Below 170 cms

Above 170 cms

Men’s physique:

Below 170 cms

Above 170 cms