Naseer emerges overall champion at BodyBuilding Championships

Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: Naseer from Kerala crowned overall champion at the Steel Man Classic BodyBuilding Championships held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Mister India silver medallist Shiva Kumar and Mister World title winner Rahul organised the event. About 200 body builders across from the country participate in the event. A total of Rs 5 lakh was given to the winners of the tournament.

Mahesh Yadav, organising committee member said, “The first edition of the Steel Man Classic got a good response. We have conducted the event in five categories for 10 weight groups. We will conduct the event every year.”