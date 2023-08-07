Flood victims can complain if relief not extended: AP CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that all the departments of the government have been activated, including volunteers and ward and village secretariats to extend timely relief.

By PTI Published Date - 07:04 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Kunavaram: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called on people in the flood-affected mandals of Kunavaram and V R Puram in Alluri Sitaramaraju district to complain if they did not receive relief. Reddy is on a two-day tour of the flood-affected districts of Alluri Sitaramaraju, Eluru and Konaseema.

“Our government is striving to extend relief in a transparent manner. We don’t have the intention to reduce expenses while providing relief. We believe that nobody should be left behind. That is our goal,” the chief minister said while interacting with the flood-affected villagers.

He said that all the departments of the government have been activated, including volunteers and ward and village secretariats to extend timely relief.

The district collectors have been given all the resources to execute relief operations. The government has been steadfastly extending relief to people who suffered losses in floods for the past four years, he said.

Elaborating the rationale behind his delayed visit, Reddy said he didn’t want to come right after the floods, pose for photographs and go away but wanted to give sufficient time and resources to officials and then come and visit to hear that there are no complaints.

“I am reminding you again that this is your government. I have become the CM because all of you have supported me. I want to tell you that I will try to solve your problems at all times,” he said.

The chief minister said that he has instructed the collectors to dole out basic essentials and Rs 2,000 cash to all the families afftected by flood waters entering their houses.

The essentials include 25 kg rice, dal, palm oil, milk and vegetables. Likewise, in the event of houses getting damaged, he said all such households should be given a relief of Rs 10,000 without discriminating on the type of house.

In case any of the victims did not receive relief dole outs, Reddy asked them to come forward and complain. He said a list of eligible beneficiaries has been prepared in the village secretariats and assured that if any rightful beneficiary’s name is not featuring in that, he will add it personally.

Also Read Nine donors contribute 5 crore to TTD for Chennai temple expansion