Floods spur illicit sand mining, transportation in Mancherial, Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:15 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Mancherial: Floods in July caused misery to the public by damaging crops and inundating low-lying areas. But, they apparently brought cheer to illegal miners of sand in Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts who intensified excavation and transportation of sand in rivulets and streams that received abundance of sand owing to the downpours, causing huge revenue loss to the government.

The heavy rains registered from July 9 to 15 affected normal life and wreaked havoc to farmers by damaging standing crops being raised in over 1 lakh acres in Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. And due to the downpour, the streams and rivulets received fresh sand, delighting the miners who are reaping riches by illicitly mining and transporting the mineral in several parts of the district.

According to information provided by authorities of the Mines and Geology department, the district recorded 438 cases of illegal sand mining and transportation and fines worth Rs 38.59 lakh were imposed against the offenders from April 1 of 2021 to March 31 of 2022. A total of 98 cases were booked against the miners from April 1 to June 30. A fine of Rs 5,000 is imposed against the first timers, while Rs 15,000 is slapped against the habitual offenders,

As per a government number 3 and dated January 8, 2015, Sub-Collectors, Tahsildar, Police Sub-Divisional Officers, Station House Officers, Assistant Director of Mines and Geology department and any other official nominated by Collector is responsible to curb the menace. Similarly, Collector Bharati Hollikeri issued a special order instructing the officials to step up vigil against the illicit excavation of the sand and transportation in March of 2019.

Despite all these measures, sand is being mined in streams and rivulets which are now filled up with the miners following the floods. The owners of tractors and lorries are cashing in the unprecedented demand for the sand in Mancherial, Mandamarri, Asifabad and Kaghaznagar towns. They are excavating and transporting sand in broad-daylight and at nights by engaging daily wage earners .

They are using the laborers as cover to prevent cases and evade arrests. They are resorting to abusing and assaulting the staffers of the mines and geology department for conducting raids on the spots and books cases. Poor vigilance, monthly mamools and apathy in curbing the menace by revenue, police and mines and geology department is attributed to the menace.

The mines and geology department identified reaches at Bathukamma vagu and Kharji in Bheemini mandal, Gudipet, and Mulkala villages in Hajipur mandal Rasoolpalli and Velala village in Jaipur for selling the sand to the public. It earned Rs 6.40 crore including Rs 3.58 crore registered through online Sand Taxi facility from 2019. It can see more revenues if the menace is eradicated, a senior official opined.

