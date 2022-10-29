Fluorosis victims gather at Mission Bhagiratha pylon to thank CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Fluorosis victims from the district on Saturday gathered at a pylon of Mission Bhagiratha at Choutuppal to thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for solving the fluorosis menace.

About 20 fluorosis victims participated in the programme holding placards that said “Thanks to KCR for solving fluoride issue” and “Fluoride tho arigasa paddam .. .. Mission Bhagiratha tho bagupaddam (We suffered a lot with Fluoride .. .. our lives become better with Mission Bhagiratha) ”.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, attending the programme, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had succeeded in turning Telangana into a fluoride-free State with his dedication and commitment in solving the decades-old problem. No new fluorosis case was reported in Nalgonda district. Mission Bhagiratha had helped the people of Munugode avoid depending on groundwater for drinking water purposes.

Telangana State Handicapped Corporation chairman Vasudeva Reddy said the number of physically challenged persons with orthopedic issues was high in Nalgonda district due to the fluoride menace. In association with an NGO, the State government had set up a physiotherapy centre exclusively for fluorosis victims, he added.

Fluorosis victims Amshala Swamy, Ramulu, Sirisha, Manisha and Anjaneyulu were among those who attended the programme.