Fly kites away from power lines, transformers: Power supply authorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Power supply authorities have urged citizens to be cautious while flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, January 15, and appealed them to fly kites in open areas, far away from overhead power lines, transformers and substations.

In an advisory on Friday, TSSPDCL C and MD G Raghuma Reddy urged people to desist from using metal-coated threads as they could cause electrocution. He asked people not to try to remove kites that get caught in electrical lines or fall into substation premises. “Leave it there. Do not touch any part of the kite or string and keep everyone away,” he cautioned.

Raghuma Reddy urged parents to be vigilant and keep an eye on their children while flying kites in their premises. “Don’t allow children to touch a snapped and broken conductor,” he advised.

He asked people to inform the Electricity Department on 1912 or nearest Electricity Office or through Mobile App or Company Website: www.tssouthernpower.com if a kite or any objects get caught in electrical lines, broken conductor in their respective areas for taking immediate action.