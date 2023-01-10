Telangana: Sankranti holidays for schools from Jan 13

As per the academic calendar issued by the School Education department for the academic year 2022-23, this vacation will be applicable to schools other than missionary schools.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:43 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: All the government, local body and private schools across the State will have five days of Sankranti holidays from January 13 to 17. The schools will reopen on January 18.

As per the academic calendar issued by the School Education department for the academic year 2022-23, this vacation will be applicable to schools other than missionary schools.