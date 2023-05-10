Flyover works at Gachibowli: Traffic diversions announced for 90 days

The traffic police asked the people to take note of the diversions and plan their journey accordingly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police announced traffic diversions in connection with the flyover works at Shilpa Layout Gachibowli. The traffic diversions will be imposed for a period of 90 days from May 13.

Traffic coming from ORR towards Hafeezpet will be diverted at Shilpa layout flyover – Meenakshi Towers – Deloitte -AIG Hospital – Q Mart – Kothaguda flyover- Hafeezpet.

Similarly, traffic coming from Lingampally towards Kondapur will be diverted at Gachibowli traffic police station – DLF Road – Radisson Hotel – Kothaguda – Kondapur.

Traffic coming from Wipro Junction towards Allwyn cross road will be diverted at IIIT junction –- DLF Road – Radisson Hotel – Kothaguda flyover- Allwyn.

Similarly, traffic coming from Tolichowki towards Allwyn cross road will be diverted at bio diversity flyover – Mind Space junction. – Cyber Tower’s junction – Hitex signal – Kothaguda Junction- Allwyn.

Vehicles coming from Telecom Nagar towards Kondapur will be diverted at U-turn at Gachibowli under flyover – Shilpa layout flyover beside bus stop – Meenakshi Towers – Deloitte – AIG Hospital – Q Mart – Kothaguda- Kondapur.

Traffic coming from Allwyn cross road towards Gachibowli will be diverted Kothaguda junction towards Hitex road – Cyber towers – Mind Space Junction. Shilpa layout flyover – Gachibowli / ORR.

Similarly, traffic coming from Allwyn cross road towards Lingampally will be diverted at Botanical Garden junction. – Masjid Banda – HCU Depot – Lingampally.

