Foam gushes out from borewell in Kothagudem

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the agriculture field of Kattam Vijay, a farmer of the village.

Kothagudem: In a strange phenomenon, foam started gushing out from an agriculture borewell at Gattugudem village of Mulakalapalli mandal in Kothagudem district.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the agriculture field of Kattam Vijay, a farmer of the village. “When I switched on the borewell motor pump, a thick foam gushed out from the borewell casing,” he told the media.

Alarmed by the incident, he called a mechanic to check what was wrong with the motor. Though the motor was functioning normally, the foam continued to gush forth and evaporated after some time.

When contacted to throw some light on the foam, V Anand Kumar, a retired Deputy Director of Ground Water Department, told Telangana Today that there could be multiple reasons for the occurrence, which according to him was temporary. “There are some coal deposits under earth’s crust in Mulakalapalli and surrounding areas. When the coal comes in contact with graphite mineral in wet conditions, it causes a chemical reaction and the foam could be the result of such a reaction,” he said.

In another possibility, a high amount of fertiliser residue in the place where the borewell was sunk may also have caused the foam. The exact reason for the incident would be known only after testing the water samples in a laboratory, Anand Kumar added.

Meanwhile, RWS Assistant Engineer Varaprasad said that water samples collected from the borewell have been sent to the lab for testing. He advised the locals not to consume the water till the test reports are out.

