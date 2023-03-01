Focus on enhancing safety of women: DGP Anjani Kumar

DGP Anjani Kumar, during a conversation with Telangana Today, said the State police prioritise the women safety and several initiatives are taken in this regard

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 09:32 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Anjani Kumar, DGP of Telangana. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Telangana Police will take a leap forward in enhancing its women security and safety measures in coordination with the other government departments and private corporate companies.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, during a conversation with Telangana Today, said the State police prioritize the women safety and several initiatives are taken in this regard. “Girl safety clubs were formed in many institutions in the city. We intend to spread it to more areas. Special programs have been organized to train women officers on this aspect.” he said.

Around 300 cases of domestic violence were reported every year in the State. “We believe there are more instances but women are not reporting. We will be creating more awareness by roping in NGOs about the lawful remedies for victims,” the DGP said adding the Anti-Human Trafficking modules have helped in rescuing 640 women victims.

Anjani Kumar said Telangana government initiative in regard to women safety and security in form of She Teams and Bharosa centres was proving to be very successful.

“Our objective is that every police station should be self-sufficient in all aspects like prevention, detection and conviction of case. It requires constant training of the personnel,” he said.

About more women personnel joining the police department, the DGP said there is a gradual but steady change in the composition of women staff in police department. The experiment of the Telangana police on keeping women in all verticals of police functioning was successful.

“Whether investigation, law & order, court or reception verticals, their performance is as good as their men counterparts,” said Anjani Kumar.

Cybercrime

The initiatives taken by Telangana police in regard to prevention, detection, convictions and awareness on cybercrime were appreciated at the recently conducted DGP’s conference in New Delhi, said the DGP Anjani Kumar.

The State government is among leaders in the field and formed Telangana Cyber Safety Bureau (TCSB) and sanctioned 500 posts recently. “We will replicate the model at the police station level and this is the roadmap for 2023,” he said.

In coordination with banks and other agencies, joint workshops will be organized to create awareness about prevention of cyber frauds, the DGP added.