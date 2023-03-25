Telangana police best in country: Home Minister Mahmood Ali

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali inaugurated four police station buildings constructed in the district at a cost of Rs.10 crore on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Home Minister MD Mahamood Ali during inauguration of police station buildings in Bhupalpally district on Saturday

Bhupalpally: Stating that the police in the newly formed Telangana had successfully contained the Maoist threat and ensured law and order in the State, Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali said the Telangana police had set an example for other States in the country.

He inaugurated four police station buildings constructed in the district at a cost of Rs.10 crore on Saturday.

While he inaugurated the Mogullapally and Tekumatla police stations in person, the Palimela and Kaleshwaram police stations were inaugurated in virtual mode in the presence of DGP Anjani Kumar and others.

Addressing a gathering at Tekumatla, he said the police department under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had successfully dispelled many misconceptions about the lack of law and order and the rise of Naxalism in the State of Telangana.

“Since the Chief Minister believed that maintaining law and order will attract the investments to the State, he spent Rs.700 crore on providing new vehicles and strengthening the Dial 100 SOS system,” he said, adding that the friendly policing system had instilled confidence among the people in the police.

He also said that new policies implemented by the police department had helped in reduction of the crime rate in the State as well as in Hyderabad city.

“Hyderabad has earned the name as the safest city in the country,” he said.

He said that the necessary knowledge and facilities are being provided to the police department to prevent crimes and model police stations would be set up across the State.

DGP Anjani Kumar said the government would take necessary steps for construction of new police buildings with Rs 200 crore in the erstwhile Warangal district.

“Construction of buildings is in progress with Rs.38 crore in Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts now. And the government has sanctioned Rs.50 crore for the construction of the Warangal Police Commissionerate building,” he said.

Local MLA G Venkataramana Reddy, Warangal MP P Dayakar, State Police Housing Board Chairman Koleti Damodar, SP J Surender Reddy and other officials were present.