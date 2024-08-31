WATCH: HYDRAA razes illegal structures at Hyderabad’s Appa Cheruvu

The structures reportedly belong to some persons who have political affiliations
Hyderabad: The officials of various government departments, along with Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) officials, demolished illegal structures at Appa Cheruvu in Gagan Pahad, Shamshabad, on Saturday.
The HYDRAA teams, with the help of earthmovers, reached the spot and started razing the structures in the morning.
The Cyberabad police arranged the necessary bandobast at the spot.
The structures reportedly belong to some persons who have political affiliations.
In recent times it was noticed that water from Appa Cheruvu and another tank overflows onto the RGI Airport road and blocks traffic movement.