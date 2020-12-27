Foggy weather in Hyderabad, cops urge motorists to exercise caution

People have been advised to avoid travelling during early hours of the day as the visibility on the road would be poor

Hyderabad: Given the prevailing foggy weather conditions and the risks of road accidents due to it, the Cyberabad police has issued a traffic advisory on Sunday morning.

People have been advised to avoid travelling during early hours of the day as the visibility on the road would be poor. “It’s better to travel in sunlight when the visibility is clear,” it said.

Use of headlights

Avoid using high-beam headlights in fog as fog consists of tiny water droplets that spread and reflect light. While high beams are not useful in the fog, remember to turn on low-beam headlights to help other drivers see you.

Use windshield wiper and defroster

Drive at appropriate speeds in relation to other vehicles and maintain ample distance from other vehicles. This will give more space for braking in emergencies. Check rear view mirrors before braking.

In emergency stopping, do not park/leave your vehicle on the carriageway. Take it away from the road and park it safely without causing any obstruction to other vehicles or pedestrians.

Turn on hazard lights. Keep an eye on the road and use your ears more carefully to judge traffic that you cannot see.

Turn off loud music and don’t use your mobile when driving.

Honk periodically to alert other vehicles about your presence.

Listen to the oncoming traffic by lowering the windows while changing lane or taking turns.

If the fog condition is bad, avoid driving further and wait for improvement in visibility.

