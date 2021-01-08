Follow this Sutraa of fashion

The Sutraa Festival Special will be presenting its extraordinary and creative showcase of fashion wear, designer wear, festival special, jewellery, accessories, etc.

By | Published: 6:40 pm

Let’s initiate the festivities of new year with some extraordinary festive shopping at Sutraa’s ‘A Festive Special’. The exclusive fashion and designer exhibition is all set to showcase its exquisite products in Hyderabad in time for the festival of Sankranti /Pongal from January 11 to 13 at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.

The Sutraa Festival Special will be presenting its extraordinary and creative showcase of fashion wear, designer wear, festival special, jewellery, accessories, etc. Curators of Sutraa, Monica Madhyan and Umesh Madhyan said, “Sutraa — the most exquisite fashion and designer preview of the year — is all set to present ‘Sutraa – Exclusive Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition – A Festive Special’ soon”.

The curators also added that the Sutraa Festival Special features festival special ensembles, designer fashion ensembles, jewellery, accessories, wedding wear, bridal wear, home décor, special festive décor, designer footwear and more. All government safety protocols are being taken care of at the exclusive exhibition of Sutraa.

Popular fashion designer Sireesha Reddy unveiled the Sutraa poster along with top models like Ritu, Honey Chowdhary, Sindhu, Laya and Riya Singh (2nd runner-up, Miss Hyderabad 2018) at the curtain raiser event held recently.

Also Read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .