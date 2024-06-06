Tenant held for stealing gold from landlord’s home in Kothagudem

Inspector of Police, Ramesh informed that the accused Mahavir was living in a portion of a house owned by an aged man, Manohar Babu, , who lives with wife, at SCB Nagar in the town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 05:55 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A tenant who stole gold jewellery from his landlord’s home was arrested and sent to judicial remand by the two-town police in Kothagudem on Thursday.

The accused befriended the couple and some time back lifted an additional key of a lock the owner uses.

In Feb 2023, when Babu and his wife went to a temple Mahavir entered the owner’s home using the key and stolen gold jewellery weighing around 117 grams and hid them in his home.

A few days later, the couple before leaving for the US, where one of their children lives, checked the almirah and found that the jewellery was stolen.

But Babu couldn’t complain to police as they were in a hurry to go to America and later asked one of his friends to give a complaint to the local police. Police speeded up investigation after Babu returned from the US and caught Mahavir at Godumavagu bridge while he was going to sell the stolen jewellery, worth Rs 7.60 lakh. During interrogation the accused confessed to his crime, the CI said.