Fone Fixing: India’s first phone repair service on wheels, now in Hyderabad

A brainchild of Adil Vahevaria, this revolutionary service brings the repair shop directly to your doorstep, offering on-the-spot fixes with a touch of innovation.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 11:19 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Mobile Phone repair on wheels (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Ever found yourself in a phone crisis, desperately needing a repair but unable to spare the time for a trip to the shop? Worry not, Hyderabad just received a game-changer — Fone Fixing — which is being positioned as India’s first-ever phone repair on wheels.

A brainchild of Adil Vahevaria, this revolutionary service brings the repair shop directly to your doorstep, offering on-the-spot fixes with a touch of innovation. Recognising the need for a hassle-free solution to phone repairs, it is a service that prioritises your time and convenience.

“I noticed that customers were reluctant to visit repair shops and many used services such as Uber and Rapido for phone pick-up, and delivery, resulting in higher costs for customers due to additional fare charges. This observation sparked the idea of providing doorstep phone repair services,” said Adil, the owner of Fone Fixing.

Gone are the days of trekking to a repair shop now, your phone can get the VIP treatment right at your doorstep. Schedule a visit and the mobile repair van, equipped with cutting-edge tools, makes its way to your location.

Once on-site, they assess and repair the phone right in the van, and promise a transparent and personalised service experience. This not only saves customers valuable time but also offers an opportunity to witness the repair process first-hand.

“Customers can reach us through our website, social media or Google business profile. We enquire about the problem and their location, after which we are on the wheels to repair phones,” Adil said.

Assuring of affordable prices tailored to customer needs and a skilled technician working magic in the van, Fone Fixing also offers customers a front-row seat to the repair show. It’s not just about fixing phones, it’s turning a mundane task into an interactive and convenient experience, he said.

So, if your phone is crying out for help and time is of the essence, Fone Fixing is perhaps the answer to your digital SOS.