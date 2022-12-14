Food delivery boy held for selling ganja in Hyderabad

On a tip off, the police caught him at Tukaramgate when he had come to deliver the contraband to a person.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy who was supplying ganja to customers was arrested by the Tukaramgate police on Wednesday. The police seized 600 gm of ganja and a bike from him.

Chunchu Nitish Chandra (20), a resident of Neredmet, while working with a food delivery company was found to be supplying ganja to customers by keeping it in food carrying bag.

Also Read Rachakonda police raid birthday party, arrest three for consuming ganja

“Nitish procured ganja from one Rahul of Jawaharnagar and on his instructions, supplied the contraband to customers in different areas of the city. He would keep two packets of ganja with him to avoid detection by the police during checking and carried it along with food packets to avoid suspicion,” said ACP Gopalapuram, N Sudhir.

On a tip off, the police caught him at Tukaramgate when he had come to deliver the contraband to a person. Efforts were on to nab Rahul who is absconding.