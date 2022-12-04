Rachakonda police raid birthday party, arrest three for consuming ganja

On a tip off, the Hayathnagar police raided a farmhouse in Hayathnagar and found a group of 37 students organizing a birthday party illegally at the farm house.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 AM, Sun - 4 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested three students for consuming and possesing ganja.

On a tip off, the Hayathnagar police raided a farmhouse at Pasumamula village in Hayathnagar and found a group of 37 students organizing a birthday party illegally at the farm house.

Also Read Rachakonda police busts drug party in Hayathnagar, detains 35 youngsters including four girls

During the search at the spot the police found 50 grams of ganja.

Three students were allegedly found consuming ganja they had purchased for Rs 1200 from Rohith of Meerpet.

The police arrested three students while one escaped.

The remaining 31 persons were given counselling and advised to stay away from drugs. Case is booked against the person who rented out the farm house to the group for organizing the party. The police seized 10 cars, 30 mobile phones, ganja and other articles.