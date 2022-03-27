Fool proof security arrangements at Yadadri: Mahesh Bhagwat

Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat was reviewing the security arrangements at Yadadri on Sunday.

Yadadari-Bhongir: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the police would keep an eagle eye on Yadadri through CCTV cameras and police personnel posting at the strategic place.

He visited Yadadri and reviewed the security arrangements in view of the reopening ceremony of renovated Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, which was attended by several VIPs. He has supervised the temple premises and instructed the officials to arrange fool proof arrangements for the temple event, which would be held on March 28.

Speaking to the media, he has assured that the ceremony of re-opening of renovated temple will be provided with all proper security protocols by the Rachakonda Police and stated that CCTVs are being installed across temple premises. He has mentioned that a dedicated team from SPF would be deployed to protect the temple. All the devotees will be checked thoroughly to avoid unwanted incidents. He said that proper bandobust arrangements have been made at the temple premises by Civil Police teams and mentioned that SHE teams also would be deployed to help women devotees. He advised the devotees to follow security protocols of Police.

DCP K.Narayana Reddy IPS and IT CELL Inspector Sridhar Reddy were accompanied CP during the inspection.

