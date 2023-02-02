Foolproof security arrangements for Formula E Race in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand reviewed the preparedness of the organizers and other security aspects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Foolproof security arrangements were being put in place for the Formula E Race scheduled to be held around Hussain Sagar lake from February 11. Around 21,000 visitors from across the globe are expected to attend the event.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand along with senior officials on Thursday inspected the 2.8 km race track, audience stands, and entry/exit points. He reviewed the preparedness of the organizers and other security aspects. “Around 575 police personnel will be deployed to man security and regulate the traffic. A total of 16 stands, seven gates and four Foot over Bridges are set up to facilitate free crowd movement,” he said.

Hyderabad is hosting such an event for the first time, he said and added, hosting it here demonstrated the innovation, ambition and determination of the State government to accelerate change towards an electric future. “The organizers prefer to conduct this event in the heart of the city to bring the next generation electric cars closer to public.

The city police will extend all support and ensure security measures are elevated to the maximum.” said Anand.

Meanwhile, the NTR Marg will be closed on Sunday to facilitate the pending works on the track and other arrangements. The police will be issuing a traffic diversion advisory for five days from February 7.

The Police Commissioner urged the people to cooperate with the traffic police and use alternative transport modes like metro rail for their journey. Since the Legislative Assembly sessions are scheduled to start from Friday and the Telangana Secretariat inauguration is on February 17, officers would be stationed to ensure free movement of dignitaries and VVIPS, he added.

During the visit today, Scott Anderson, Formula E Security Director, Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP(L&O), Sudheer Babu, Joint Commissioner of Police-Traffic, Srinivasulu, Joint Commissioner of Police (CAR & Training), and others were present.