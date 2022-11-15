| Formula E Race Traffic Diversions At Ntr Marg From Nov 16 To 21

Formula–e Race: Traffic diversions at NTR Marg from Nov 16 to 21

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:32 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of ‘Formula –e Race at NTR Marg, Necklace Road. The diversion will be imposed from 10 p.m on Wednesday until 10 p.m on Monday.

The Traffic coming from V V Statue (Khairatabad) towards Khairatabad flyover, will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and diverted at V V Statue (Khairatabad) towards Shadan College – Ravindra Bharathi.

Traffic coming from Budha Bhavan / Nallagutta junction towards Necklace Rotary, will not be allowed towards Necklace rotary and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj/Tankbund.

The traffic coming from Rasoolpura/Minister Road towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will not be allowed towards Necklace rotary and diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj.

Vehicles coming from Iqbal Minar Junction intending to go towards Telugu Thalli junction and Tank Bund will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli and should embark Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma temple/Lower Tank Bund.

Traffic coming from Tank Bund/Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi junction.

Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards necklace rotary will diverted at Telugu Talli junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi junction.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will be diverted at Iqbal Minar junction towards Ravindra Bharathi junction.

The traffic coming from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh lane towards printing press junction or Necklace rotary will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdooth Lane.

The NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will be closed from Friday to Monday due to formula E-Racing.

Meanwhile the traffic police suggested the RTC Buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad shall avoid the Tank Bund Road and take Telugu Thalli Fly over, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda.