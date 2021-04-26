Footpath dweller murdered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: A footpath dweller, who was attacked with a boulder by a man who accused him of stealing money three days ago, died while undergoing treatment here on Monday.

The victim, Shaik Roshan Ali (36) of Hassannagar, stayed on the pavement in Bahadurpura. On Friday night, Ali allegedly took money from another person who was sleeping on the pavement.

“The suspect woke up from sleep and saw Ali with the money, after which an argument ensued between them and the other man threw a boulder at Ali,” Bahadurpura SHO D Durga Prasad said. Ali was under treatment at the Osmania General Hospital, where he died on Monday.

The Bahadurpura police booked a case and are making efforts to nab the suspect who is absconding.

