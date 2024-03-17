Footpath dweller murdered in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 March 2024, 12:19 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A footpath dweller was murdered by some unknown persons at Chikkadpally on Saturday night.

According to the police, the man aged around 65 years was asleep on the pavement at Bagh Lingampally when some persons hurled boulders on him leading to his death. The assailants escaped from the spot.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to the Gandhi Hospital.

The police are verifying the footages of the closed circuit cameras to identify the offenders.

A case is registered.