Junior artist attacked by her friend in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

The woman who had acted in television serials was maintaining friendship with the man for last six years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 02:06 PM

Hyderabad: A junior artist was attacked by her friend at Jubilee Hills here on Tuesday.

The woman who had acted in television serials was maintaining friendship with the man for last six years.

However differences came up between them over some issues following which the man came to Ganesh Complex at Jubilee Hills to discuss the issue. An argument took place between them during which the man allegedly hit the woman.

Based on a complaint made by the woman, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case.