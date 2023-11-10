For Siddaramaiah its ‘Jai Karnataka’, even while speaking in Telangana

Published Date - 08:17 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Kamareddy: A visiting politician is always a visitor. His focus would always be on his state and not the state he is visiting. This was evident from Karnataka Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah, who visited Kamareddy to campaign for his party leader A Revanth Reddy. The visiting politician ended his election speech with the slogan ‘Jai Karnataka’, raising eyebrows among the people and Congress workers too.

Siddaramaiah maintained that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had lost its might in Telangana, and that it would be an achievement for the saffron party, if it could win four to five seats in the elections. “Even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns vigorously in Telangana, BJP candidates would lose deposits,” Siddramaiah said while addressing a public meeting here on Friday.

The Karnataka Chief Minister was campaigning for TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, who was contesting from Kamareddy, besides Kodangal. The BJP was not committed to the welfare of BCs and marginalized sections. Despite Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister, BCs were still lagging behind in overall development, the Karnataka Chief Minister said. “In BJP only upper caste leaders get top positions and those from BCs and marginalized sections always get a raw deal. There is no social justice in BJP”, Siddaramaiah said.

The Prime Minister had visited Karnataka 48 times to campaign during the elections. Interestingly, in all the areas where the Prime Minister had campaigned, Congress candidates won the elections with huge margins, he said. The Prime Minister had made many promises to the people but had not fulfilled any of them. Under his rule, the nation was on the verge of getting bankrupt, he said, adding “I have not come across a Prime Minister, who utters lies at the drop of a hat”

The Karnataka Chief Minister claimed that all the five guarantees announced during the elections were being implemented in spirit. He even welcomed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders to visit Karnataka and check the implementation of the guarantees. After Congress was elected to power in Telangana, all the six guarantees would be implemented within 100 days, he assured and charged that both BJP and BRS were two sides of a coin.