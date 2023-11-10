Former minister Sambani Chandrasekhar quits Congress, to join BRS

Former minister, senior Congress leader Sambani Chandrasekhar has tendered resignation to the party’s primary membership.

In a letter written to the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy he said that he served Congress party for four and half decades with sincerity and integrity but was forced to quit the party with a heavy heart in the wake of insulting developments taking place in the party.

Chandrasekhar, a prominent dalit leader in erstwhile Khammam district, was a four-time MLA and two time minister in Congress government. He represented the Palair Assembly constituency. He formerly served as a clerk in SCCL.

He expected Sathupalli Assembly ticket to contest in the upcoming elections and was denied. The denial made him upset with the TPCC leadership. In the wake of the development, BRS MPs, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Nama Nageswara Rao met Chandrasekhar at Sathupalli on Thursday and welcomed him into the BRS.

Chandrasekhar was expected to join BRS soon in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. It was said that former MLA Vuke Abbaiah, TPCC secretary Adavelli Krishna and the party leader Ramachandra Naik were also expected to join BRS.