Modi first PM to visit Vemulawada temple, but leaves devotees disappointed

Modi, who visited the temple on Wednesday and performed special pujas to the presiding deit, also offered 'Kodemokku', a famous ritual in the Vemulawada temple.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 08:00 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the first PM to visit the historical Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, popular as Dakshina Kashi.

Former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao was one of the Dharma Karthas (trustees) of the temple but had not visited the temple when he was the Prime Minister. Modi, who visited the temple on Wednesday and performed special pujas to the presiding deit, also offered ‘Kodemokku’, a famous ritual in the Vemulawada temple.

However, local people and devotees were disappointed after the Prime Minister did not announce anything for the temple.

There were expectations that the temple would be included in the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme of the Centre to develop temples.